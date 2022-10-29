City of Sun Prairie hosts drive-thru event in honor of ‘Prescription Drug Take-Back Day’

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CITY OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of ‘Prescription Drug Take-Back Day,’ communities across Wisconsin are hosting events to fight against the opioid epidemic.

The City of Sun Prairie held their bi-annual drive-thru event, which provides a safe and convenient way for the community to dispose of unwanted and unused medications. The drop-off is one of 140 events that were planned across the state, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ).

District Liaison Officer Mackenzie Miller said it is not solely Sun Prairie who is combating substance abuse.

“I think there’s a need in every community for this type of event. Just making sure people can dispose of their medications properly and don’t get ahold of them anywhere else,” Miller said. “No matter where you go there’s always gonna be some kind of issue with mental health or substance abuse issues, so it’s important in every community to have these events.”

While the city hosts two take-back events each year, the police station has an on-site disposal that can be accessed 24/7, according to Miller.

The DOJ said water facilities are not designed to remove pharmaceuticals and trace amounts have been showing up in rivers and lakes. Furthermore, unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. To find a Drug Take Back location near you, visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/opioids/drug-take-back-day.htm.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a man is unconscious in a grain elevator.
Winnebago man dies at grain bin facility in Seward
Med Flight
Sheriff: Dane County deputy shoots, kills suspect in weapons violations incident
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Portage Fire
Portage FD: 15 vehicles set on fire, multiple explosions in parking lot
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open

Latest News

A Watertown fire caused nearly $200,000 in damage to a townhome.
Watertown garage fire causes extensive damage
Reports of gunshots in Madison's East Side were made early Saturday morning.
MPD investigating weapons violation in Madison’s East Side
Portage community members support a family after house fire
Friday Night Football Blitz: Playoffs Week 2
Friday Night Football Blitz: Playoffs Week 2