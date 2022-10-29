City of Sun Prairie hosts drive-thru event in honor of ‘Prescription Drug Take-Back Day’

CITY OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of ‘Prescription Drug Take-Back Day,’ communities across Wisconsin are hosting events to fight against the opioid epidemic.

The City of Sun Prairie held their bi-annual drive-thru event, which provides a safe and convenient way for the community to dispose of unwanted and unused medications. The drop-off is one of 140 events that were planned across the state, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ).

District Liaison Officer Mackenzie Miller said it is not solely Sun Prairie who is combating substance abuse.

“I think there’s a need in every community for this type of event. Just making sure people can dispose of their medications properly and don’t get ahold of them anywhere else,” Miller said. “No matter where you go there’s always gonna be some kind of issue with mental health or substance abuse issues, so it’s important in every community to have these events.”

While the city hosts two take-back events each year, the police station has an on-site disposal that can be accessed 24/7, according to Miller.

The DOJ said water facilities are not designed to remove pharmaceuticals and trace amounts have been showing up in rivers and lakes. Furthermore, unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. To find a Drug Take Back location near you, visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/opioids/drug-take-back-day.htm.

