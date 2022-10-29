Gunshots heard in Madison East Side Saturday morning

Reports of gunshots in Madison's East Side were made early Saturday morning.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Reports of gunshots were made early Saturday morning.

The gunshots allegedly occurred in Madison’s East Side near Milwaukee Street.

The incident is still under investigation. The Madison Police Department PIO was unavailable to confirm or give details regarding the incident.

