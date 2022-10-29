Middleton coffee shop suffers break-in

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Middleton coffee shop owner woke up to an unpleasant surprise early Thursday morning.

Adam LaBorde – a co-owner of Scooter’s Coffee on University Avenue – was notified by an alarm system around 2:45 a.m. that someone had broken into his store.

Middleton Police were dispatched shortly after only to find the store significantly damaged.

Windows were smashed, coffee syrup was thrown all over the floor and their sales system was destroyed.

While upset, LaBorde said he’s thankful for the immediate support he’s received.

“I’m just amazed by the support,” LaBorde said. “What’s crazy is that we’ve had a lot of customers that have come in expecting to get a drink or get some food and not realizing what happened. And just the heartfelt, ‘I’m so sorry this happened. We’ll come back at another time when you guys are back together.’”

As a silver lining, LaBorde said he’s thankful the break-in happened at the time it did.

“There was nobody in the store,” LaBorde said. “No customers, no employees. So nobody was hurt. You can replace the different items that they destroyed but not the people.”

Barring any setbacks, LaBorde said Scooter’s Coffee should reopen Saturday, Oct. 29.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.