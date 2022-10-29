Middleton coffee shop suffers break-in

Scooter's Coffee in Middleton
Scooter's Coffee in Middleton(NBC15)
By Tyler Peters
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Middleton coffee shop owner woke up to an unpleasant surprise early Thursday morning.

Adam LaBorde – a co-owner of Scooter’s Coffee on University Avenue – was notified by an alarm system around 2:45 a.m. that someone had broken into his store.

Middleton Police were dispatched shortly after only to find the store significantly damaged.

Windows were smashed, coffee syrup was thrown all over the floor and their sales system was destroyed.

While upset, LaBorde said he’s thankful for the immediate support he’s received.

“I’m just amazed by the support,” LaBorde said. “What’s crazy is that we’ve had a lot of customers that have come in expecting to get a drink or get some food and not realizing what happened. And just the heartfelt, ‘I’m so sorry this happened. We’ll come back at another time when you guys are back together.’”

As a silver lining, LaBorde said he’s thankful the break-in happened at the time it did.

“There was nobody in the store,” LaBorde said. “No customers, no employees. So nobody was hurt. You can replace the different items that they destroyed but not the people.”

Barring any setbacks, LaBorde said Scooter’s Coffee should reopen Saturday, Oct. 29.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a man is unconscious in a grain elevator.
Winnebago man dies at grain bin facility in Seward
Med Flight
Sheriff: Dane County deputy shoots, kills suspect in weapons violations incident
Emergency crews respond to an explosion in the Village of Oregon, on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Oregon duplex under construction explodes; damaging 2 other homes
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Portage Fire
Portage FD: 15 vehicles set on fire, multiple explosions in parking lot

Latest News

Share Your Holidays 2022
Over 2,000 lbs of food collected during NBC15′s Share Your Holidays drive-thru event
City of Madison and bike community reacts to cyclist's death
City of Madison and bike community react to cyclist’s death
Finding the right handyman can be tough -- especially when the piece of equipment you need...
Retirees restore 1940′s soda fountain in Dodgeville shop
The bicycle community mourns the loss of a cyclist who was killed after colliding with a...
City of Madison and bike community react to cyclist’s death