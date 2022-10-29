Over 2,000 lbs of food collected during NBC15′s Share Your Holidays drive-thru event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Around 2,350 pounds of food was collected and will be donated to area families following NBC15′s Share Your Holidays food donation drive-thru event.

Members of the Wisconsin Army National Guard partnered with ABS Global to hold the Thursday drive, where they collected canned goods and other non-perishable items to be donated to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

Organizers said the food donated is equivalent to around 2,400 meals and will help more people than some may think.

“Even though it might not be like a whole trailer full of meals, that little box that you bring, it goes a long way,” Joshua Kammeraad, Marketing Director at Army National Guard said. “Just seeing the happiness on their face, that’s kind of why I enjoy doing it.”

Members with the National Guard have a history of helping combat food insecurity and in 2020 hosted a drive-thru food drive during the 25th Anniversary Share Your Holidays. Organizers said the soldiers who participated in the 2020 drive were inspired by their experience which motivated them to help out again.

Kammeraad said their guard members look forward to helping in the fight against hunger in the future.

“Twenty-four hundred is a great accomplishment I think for our first year and making a dent and like we said before, everything like bit helps, so just kind of learning from this year and hopefully plan to do more next year and just keep growing.

