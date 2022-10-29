Portage community members support a family after house fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A community is stepping up after a fire in Portage leaves a family of seven without a home.

Portage Fire Department reported a structure fire on the 2500 block of New Pinery Road.

Tristan Schoessow says she is thankful her family was able to leave their home without injuries.

“I am glad we all got out with our lives at least--that’s the main part. Material items are replaceable,” Schoessow said.

The family says the fire started in Schoessow’s daughter’s room.

“Police were going to put out with their fire extinguishers but by the time they got there it was just gone,” Schoessow said.

The family are taking donations from the community.

“We have five kids so it’s very expensive to buy clothes so that’s the biggest thing I’m worried about is clothes for them through the winter,” Schoessow said.

Schoessow says her family has been working with the Red Cross during this time. Dan Schillinger from the Red Cross says the organization helps families who are displaced.

“We typically will provide temporary housing for the family food if they’ve lost their clothing and supplies,” Schoessow said.

The Red Cross has provided counseling for the family. Schillinger says the Red Cross has helped many families throughout the month of October.

“We’ve helped over 200 people in Wisconsin and the UP of Michigan from 71 different incidents. Most of those are home fires,” Schillinger said.

