September-like weekend

Even warmer temperatures next week
Mild temperatures for Halloween activities this weekend.
Mild temperatures for Halloween activities this weekend.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Dry & comfortable weekend
  • Highs could near 70° next week
  • Next rain chance: Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ll be treated to another pleasant weekend again, and that nice stretch of weather carries through much of next week.

A little bit of fog has developed in our far eastern counties this morning and is dense in some locations. Be mindful of that if you’re heading in that direction early today. Fog will clear soon after the sunrises and we’ll have lots of sunshine on tap through the rest of the day. Highs will reach the mid to low 60s across the region, with very light winds out of the south.

A weather-maker will begin to approach from the south tonight, impacting southern parts of Illinois and Indiana. We won’t see any direct impacts from that system tonight or tomorrow, but we will see an increase in cloud cover. Skies will be mainly overcast on Sunday, but highs should still reach the 60s.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

Trick-or-Treat Planning:

If you’re getting in on some early Halloween fun this weekend, conditions will be great for it! Overnight lows will be in the low 40s (maybe upper 30s further north). So if you’re headed out at sunset around 6 pm, temperatures will be in the mid-50s, cooling to the 40s by about 9-10 pm.

Have a fun and safe Halloweekend!

Clouds begin to clear on Monday, we should have mainly sunny skies by the afternoon. High temperatures will continue to warm through midweek: we could be getting close to the 70s by Wednesday! Our next system looks to arrive on Friday, bringing rain and cooler temperatures into next weekend.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a man is unconscious in a grain elevator.
Winnebago man dies at grain bin facility in Seward
Med Flight
Sheriff: Dane County deputy shoots, kills suspect in weapons violations incident
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Portage Fire
Portage FD: 15 vehicles set on fire, multiple explosions in parking lot
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open

Latest News

Warm Temps
Warm Halloweekend Forecast
More above-average temperatures next week.
Another warm weekend on tap
More warmer than average temperatures for the weekend.
More late fall warmth ahead
Extended Forecast
A Slow Warming Trend