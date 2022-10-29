September-like weekend

Key Takeaways

Dry & comfortable weekend

Highs could near 70° next week

Next rain chance: Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ll be treated to another pleasant weekend again, and that nice stretch of weather carries through much of next week.

A little bit of fog has developed in our far eastern counties this morning and is dense in some locations. Be mindful of that if you’re heading in that direction early today. Fog will clear soon after the sunrises and we’ll have lots of sunshine on tap through the rest of the day. Highs will reach the mid to low 60s across the region, with very light winds out of the south.

A weather-maker will begin to approach from the south tonight, impacting southern parts of Illinois and Indiana. We won’t see any direct impacts from that system tonight or tomorrow, but we will see an increase in cloud cover. Skies will be mainly overcast on Sunday, but highs should still reach the 60s.

Trick-or-Treat Planning:

If you’re getting in on some early Halloween fun this weekend, conditions will be great for it! Overnight lows will be in the low 40s (maybe upper 30s further north). So if you’re headed out at sunset around 6 pm, temperatures will be in the mid-50s, cooling to the 40s by about 9-10 pm.

Have a fun and safe Halloweekend!

Clouds begin to clear on Monday, we should have mainly sunny skies by the afternoon. High temperatures will continue to warm through midweek: we could be getting close to the 70s by Wednesday! Our next system looks to arrive on Friday, bringing rain and cooler temperatures into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.