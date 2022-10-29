Teams build, decorate caskets before racing them at first ‘Annual Beaver Dam Casket Races’

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members in Beaver Dam awoke from the dead Saturday to compete in a derby-style casket race.

The first ‘Annual Beaver Dam Casket Races’ took place during the town’s Fall Downtown Fest, where nine teams built and decorated a themed casket before participating in a parade. The public then voted on their favorites before watching the teams race their coffins down South Spring Street.

Themes ranged from the The Addams Family, to cows, to clowns. Organizers said prizes could be earned for both speed and team spirit/creativity, and the winner of the race will take home a $1,000 prize. The rest of the funds will benefit Troop 6838 in Beaver Dam.

Scout Master Tony Kikkert said he has deemed the event a success and is already looking forward to next year’s race.

“All of the teams I’ve talked to so far are super excited about this being the inaugural event for downtown Beaver Dam Fall Fest so we’re super excited about that and hope we can double the numbers next year,” Kikkert said.

Congratulations to the Richeleau Pizza Slicers on taking first place this year!

