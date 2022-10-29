Verona PD narrows search area for missing man

John Ramseier
John Ramseier(Verona Police Dept.)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Police Department has narrowed down their search area for missing Verona man John Ramseier.

Scent-specific K9s have tracked from John’s residence to Firearm’s Park in Verona. K9s, drones and boats have been brought in to search Fireman’s Park, and John has not been located. Different K9s tracked a scent on the Military Ridge State Trail and followed that trail out of the City of Verona to the northwest.

Ramseier is an avid walker/hiker, and the scent the K9s followed can’t be confirmed to be the scent from before or after he went missing.

The police department issued a missing, endangered person alert for John Ramseier late Wednesday morning after he was last seen Tuesday morning. The alert stated he was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday at a Target store.

At the time, he was wearing a grey/tan jacket, a red shirt, dark khaki pants and black shoes. Police say he may be on foot, noting that his bicycle was left at home in Verona.

Ramseier is described as a white man, standing approximately 5′11″ tall and weighing 170 lbs. He is bald and wears glasses.

Verona PD requests all users of the Military Ridge State Trail to be observant and report anything that may be related to the search. Please call the Dane County Public Safety Communications Center at (608) 255-2345 to report information.

John Ramseier
John Ramseier(Verona Police Dept.)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a man is unconscious in a grain elevator.
Winnebago man dies at grain bin facility in Seward
Med Flight
Sheriff: Dane County deputy shoots, kills suspect in weapons violations incident
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Portage Fire
Portage FD: 15 vehicles set on fire, multiple explosions in parking lot
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open

Latest News

Teams build, decorate caskets before racing them at first ‘Annual Beaver Dam Casket Races’
City of Sun Prairie hosts drive-thru event in honor of ‘Prescription Drug Take-Back Day’
A Watertown fire caused nearly $200,000 in damage to a townhome.
Watertown garage fire causes extensive damage
Reports of gunshots in Madison's East Side were made early Saturday morning.
MPD investigating weapons violation in Madison’s East Side