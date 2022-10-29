Watertown garage fire causes extensive damage

A Watertown fire caused nearly $200,000 in damage to a townhome.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A garage fire in Watertown caused nearly $200,000 in damage Friday afternoon, according to the Watertown Fire Department.

At 3:43 p.m., officials received a report of a garage fire at 300 Lauren Lane. Crews saw heavy smoke before arriving to the scene and called additional units to assist. Upon arriving, officials saw a townhouse-attached garage with heavy fire and dark smoke.

Firefighters used two hose lines to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to the adjacent townhomes. Officials determined the smoke detectors inside the units were working and that all occupants were outside the affected townhouse.

No injuries were reported, according to the fire department. The Red Cross is assisting affected residents.

Officials say the fire damage estimates are about $180,000.

