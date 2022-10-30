Another shot at the 70s??

Warming up once again this week
Warmer temperatures building into the region late this week.
Warmer temperatures building into the region late this week.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Overcast but mild today
  • Temperatures warming through midweek
  • Next system arrives late week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds have begun to move into the region overnight, so you’ll need to get outside early if you want any chance to see some sunshine today. Clouds will continue to push in through the rest of the morning, so we’ll have mainly gray skies today but temperatures will remain unaffected. Highs will still be in the lower 60s, with light southeasterly winds.

Clouds help to keep temperatures mild tonight, with lows in the lower 40s expected.

We’ll wake up to some clouds tomorrow, but the skies will be clearing through the day. High temperatures will continue to get warmer and warmer through the week, from the mid-60s to upper-60s (maybe even lower 70s for some on Wednesday!). Sky conditions will remain mainly sunny until we reach Friday when our next weather-maker looks to arrive.

A cold front will move through the region on Friday, likely bringing scattered showers. Colder air will also follow behind the front. While it doesn’t look like our temperatures will be dropping dramatically, we’ll be back closer to seasonal highs next Saturday and Sunday. We have a lot of warmth until we get there, so enjoy it while it lasts!

