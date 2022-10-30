Area varsity dance teams support each other at non-competitive showcase

By Leigh Mills and Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 17, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dance teams from all across the capital city gathered Sunday to perform under the same roof.

Edgewood High School hosted the second annual Mad City Showcase. The gathering aims to bring together the high school dance community in a non-competitive environment in preparation for the upcoming competition season.

Head dance coach at Edgewood High School Rachel Tilsen said as a private school, these events are important and provide an opportunity for their students to spend time with other area schools.

“It’s really fun to be able to bring the Madison dance community together here. We’re a private school, we don’t get to see and interact with a lot of the outside, the other bigger schools in our area, so we get to be under one roof which is great,” Tilsen said.

The event, at Edgewood’s Wilke Gymnasium, took place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and featured performances from Edgewood, Vel Phillips Memorial, Madison West, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West and McFarland High Schools. Teams debuted solos, duets, trios and team routines.



