City workers test machines ahead of Election Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re only ten days away from the general election and election officials are preparing for the big day.

City of Madison workers tested the DS200 tabulators Saturday, which are used to count ballots.

City Of Madison Deputy Clerk Jim Verbick was one of the many workers that tested over 100 machines.

“We are also making sure the machine is flagging anything like casting too many votes in one race or actually a blank ballot,” Verbick said.

Members of the community were invited to observe the process. Officials said this is a way to ensure transparency with voters.

“We make ourselves open as possible so if people want to come and see that they can certainly do that,” Verbick said.

On election day voters can go online to see if their ballot is accounted for. Every ballot remains anonymous to election workers.

“The county clerk puts all the images of every single ballot cast on their website so if you wanted to do the audit from your home you can certainly do that,” Verbick said.

Common Cause in Wisconsin Executive Director Jay Heck said there is always a second verification to voting.

“Then there is a double check on that vote as well. It’s not only the electronic scanning, tabulating of the vote but then there is the paper trail - the actual ballot,” Heck said.

Officials said around 3,000 poll workers will be working during the upcoming election.

For more information on your voting status and your local polling location, you can visit myvote.wi.gov.

