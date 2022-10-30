Delton Fire Department investigating residential fire

(MGN)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Delton officials fought a fire Saturday night that is still under investigation, Lake Delton Police Department said in a release.

According to officials, Delton Fire Department, Dells-Delton Ambulance Service and the Lake Delton PD were all dispatched just after 9 p.m. to reports of a residential fire on Parkway Drive. When fire crews responded, they found the building “fully engulfed in flames.”

All of the residents of the building were out of the building before the emergency crews arrived, and they were all accounted for, Delton PD said.

Delton Fire Department requested a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Response to help fight the fire, which included assistance from Kilbourn Fire Department, Baraboo Fire Department, Lyndon Station Fire Department, Reedsburg Area Fire Department, Baraboo Ambulance Service, Alliant Energy and the Salvation army.

Officials are still investigating the fire and the cause. NBC15 reached out to Lake Delton PD and asked if the house was a total loss, what the potential causes are and if the Red Cross is assisting the residents.

