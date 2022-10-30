Garver Feed Mill hosts family-friendly ‘Pumpkin Party’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Things got spooky at Garver Feed Mill Sunday during the venue’s first ever ‘Pumpkin Party.’

Families and friends had the change to carve pumpkins, partake in Halloween-themed games and participate in a number of costume competitions.

Director of public programming Bethany Jurewicz said when the feed mill was fully renovated and opened, the COVID-19 pandemic was just beginning, so this is the first time the venue was able to host Halloween festivities.

“This is the first year we’ve really been like up and running for Halloween, so, we haven’t really done anything in the past because the building wasn’t… bringing crowds in wasn’t really OK for the first year we were open,” she said.

Jurewicz said their hope is to provide the community, both children and adults, with consistent Halloween plans in the midst of change.

“Really to provide a place for the community to come on Halloween with kind of the State Street Freakfest being a little different, we wanted to fill that space with something family-friendly, but there’s also the adult contest in the evening, we’re hoping people will come drink at the bar a little bit, maybe use the drink tokens that they win at the contest and hangout.”

She said all of the tenants at the venue were on board with the event and they plan to host it again for years to come.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.