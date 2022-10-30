Good Shepherd Churches host ‘Trunk or Treat’ event

Trunk or Treat
Trunk or Treat(Good Shepherd Church)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Verona and Madison area kids celebrated Halloween a little early this year to participate in Good Shepherd Lutheran Church’s ‘Trunk or Treat.’

Trunk or Treaters were able to join Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of the Madison location to collect candy. Good Shepherd’s Holy Cow food truck assisted in handing out treats for the youngsters.

“As a church, we are always looking for events for families that they can enjoy safely together,” Good Shepherd Pastor of Community Partnerships Dara Schuller-Hanson said.

The Verona location of the church also held the event for the first time on Sunday.

“Trunk or Treat is a small representation of how our combined efforts can bring communities together in a safe and fun environment for the youth of Madison and Verona,” Schuller-Hanson added.

