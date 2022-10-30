Lafayette Co: Woman arrested after rollover crash while intoxicated

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Generic Car Crash Graphic(MGN)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 34-year-old Platteville woman was arrested Saturday evening after allegedly losing control of her vehicle while driving intoxicated, the Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Office said.

Lafayette Co. officials say the woman was going westbound on Truman Road in Belmont Township when she allegedly lost control of her vehicle and her car went in to a ditch, where it rolled several times before stopping.

Belmont Fire Department and Belmont EMS were dispatched to help, though no injuries were reported.

Officials arrested the Platteville woman for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense and she was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where she was booked. According to officials she was later released to a responsible party. She was also cited for failure to stop at a stop sign

