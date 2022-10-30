Mild Halloween Ahead

Sunshine makes a return Monday.
Evening Forecast
Evening Forecast(WMTV made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT
Key Takeaways

  • Clouds & Sprinkles Tonight
  • Nice Trick-Or-Treating Conditions
  • Huge Warm-Up This Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Clouds may add a bit of a spooky look as we head into Halloween, but don’t worry about much in the way of rain. A disturbance will pass to our south bringing nothing more than a few raindrops through southeastern Wisconsin. Trick-or-treating should go off without a hitch. The bigger story will be the dramatic warm up as we welcome the month of November. Highs by the middle of the week will be around 70 degrees and near record warmth for this time of the year. It does appear a very active pattern shift will move in by the end of the week and weekend. Numerous opportunities of showers and storms will be around with cooler more seasonable air returning next week.

Cloudy skies tonight with a few sprinkles possible. Overnight lows into the lower 40s. Early clouds on Halloween will lead to afternoon sunshine. Highs into the middle 60s. Clear Monday night with lows back to the upper 30s. Sunshine continues Tuesday and Wednesday with unseasonably warm temperatures climbing through the 60s to around 70. Overnight lows will bounce from the 40s to the 50s.

Increasing clouds Thursday, but likely dry. Stormy weather returns Friday and will last through at least Monday of the following week. This will bring much colder temperatures to the area too.

