Missing Verona man found

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - According to the Verona Police Department, John Ramseier has been found safe.

The Verona Police Department had narrowed down their search area for missing Verona man John Ramseier.

Scent-specific K9s tracked from John’s residence to Firearm’s Park in Verona. K9s, drones and boats were brought in to search Fireman’s Park. Different K9s tracked a scent on the Military Ridge State Trail and followed that trail out of the City of Verona to the northwest.

Ramseier is an avid walker/hiker, and the scent the K9s followed couldn’t be confirmed to be the scent from before or after he went missing.

The police department issued a missing, endangered person alert for John Ramseier late Wednesday morning after he was last seen Tuesday morning. The alert stated he was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday at a Target store.

At the time, he was wearing a grey/tan jacket, a red shirt, dark khaki pants and black shoes. Police said he may be on foot, noting that his bicycle was left at home in Verona.

Ramseier is described as a white man, standing approximately 5′11″ tall and weighing 170 lbs. He is bald and wears glasses.

Verona PD requested all users of the Military Ridge State Trail to be observant and report anything that may be related to the search. Residents were encouraged to call the Dane County Public Safety Communications Center at (608) 255-2345 to report information.

John Ramseier (Verona Police Dept.)

