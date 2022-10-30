MPD arrests 20 individuals amidst Halloween celebrations this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Despite Freakfest being cancelled, the Madison Police Department ramped up their downtown presence this Halloween weekend and arrested 20 people Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

MPD partnered with the Madison Fire Department to provide an increased public safety presence in the downtown area this weekend. There was a minimal number of issues that required a police response, according to officials.

MPD’s arrests involved unruly people, fights and significant disturbances. The 20 arrests occurred in the downtown area where Freakfest was previously held, officials said.

MPD notes that there are additional cases that occurred this weekend that require further police follow-up. There may be more arrests due to the conduct that occurred during this time.

