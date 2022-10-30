Single-vehicle crash blocks lanes of US 12 EB

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dispatch said a single-vehicle crash is blocking all lanes of US 12 EB near Whitney Way Saturday night.

Dispatch said a call came in around 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

It is unclear if there are any injuries from the crash at this time.

Madison Fire and EMS and Madison Police are responding to the scene.

An alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash could take up to two hours to clear.

