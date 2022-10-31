Adaptive Sports Stars Shine in Sun Prairie

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On any given night for many of the Cardinal student athletes, the excitement of sports can be seen on the fields and courts in Sun Prairie.

“Imagine for yourself that as a child you never had sports for you. Like you never grew up with them. It was never there for you.” said Faolan Wulf, a Sun Prairie freshman.

His mom, Sara Wulf added “Faolan was born with muscular dystrophy. He was diagnosed at the age of four. It was pointed out to us by a Sun Prairie teacher. Had some concerns. Went to the doctor, and within six months’ time, Faolan had a diagnosis. It’s been a path. It’s been a path.”

Faolan Wulfe has been in a wheel chair for the last five years. “During this high school, I have felt a little bit depressed, I should say. I didn’t have friends in some of my classes, and some days it was just not good. And then coming here on a Thursday or a Monday for practice, it helped me a lot. It put a smile on my face and helped me feel like people see me for who I really am.” said Faolan.

Who he really is, is a student athlete, after the Sun Prairie School District adapted adaptive sports.

Sadie Brown, the Sun Prairie Adapted Physical Education Teacher explained “Adaptive sports is for any kid that has an IEP or 504 that can’t participate in a regular sport because it would alter the whole game. So, this way they are able to play in a sport at their level that is inclusive for everybody. So, it’s not going to be altering the rules of the game because the rules are altered for everybody on the court at the same time.”

Faolan explained “It made me feel great. I always wanted to find out what sports were like. The exhilaration that it made you feel. I never felt that before. Now that they’re making us be able to do that, making an all-inclusive sports league for ourselves, we can get out there and do the fun that we always wanted to.”

Sara added “Everyone knows what sports do for a person physically, mentally. I think it’s important that everyone has a chance to participate. As far as Faolan goes, we tried to give him all the chances he could have. This program allows visibility to the very real uniqueness and difference that exist in this world. Everyone wants a chance to shine, and I think that’s what this program offers.” And that kid who is now given an opportunity is finally able to describe the excitement of sports.

“It felt great. It was filling a hole that was never filled. It felt amazing. Being out here and meeting new people, it made me feel complete as a person.” Faolan said.

