Badgers Hunter Wohler set to return for Maryland

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers got some good news during the bye week, Interim Head Coach Jim Leonhard said four or five guys could come off the injured list and play this Saturday against Maryland. While a few guys might be a game time decision, Leonhard did confirm that safety Hunter Wohler will play on Saturday.

Wohler injured his leg during the Badgers first game against Illinois State. Prior to his injury Wohler recorded three tackles, one of which was for a loss of four yards.

Leonhard said Hunter Wohler WILL be available on Saturday, huge news for a guy that’s been out since the first game #Badgers pic.twitter.com/L6j8fW5INo — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) October 31, 2022

“Last week was huge for him to be able to hit the field a couple times and not have to play on Saturday” Leonhard said. “So he was able to get on the field get some reps, work through some things physically to find out where he’s at and the confidence he has in his leg.”

Linebacker Nick Herbig did not play against Purdue because of a knee injury, while he isn’t quite at a 100 percent, Herbig said he will practice this week.

As for tight end Hayden Rucci, Leonhard said he participated in the team’s walk-through on Monday morning.

The Badgers host Maryland on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Camp Randall Stadium.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.