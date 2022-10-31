Candy corn brats: delicious or disgusting?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The candy corn brat is back at Jenifer Street Market on Madison’s eastside! This crazy concoction stirred up a lot of controversy when it debuted in the fall of 2021. Candy corn is always a divisive topic this time of year. People either love candy corn, hate it, or are indifferent.

NBC15 sent The Morning Show anchor Tim Elliott and morning show reporter Phoebe Murray –along with a grill – to take this meat to the street and find out if it’s a winner or the wurst!

NBC15 stopped people on the street to see if they would like to give a candy corn brat a try (Tim Elliott)

Justin Strassman is the meat manager at the market. He says in 2021, the candy corn brat or “Spooktober” brat as he calls them, were a massive hit for the store.

“We kind of made it like a joke in a way. We never would have thought it would be so popular and controversial,” he said. “It was controversial, but people wanted to try it and we sold 1,000 pounds in maybe around two months which is a ton,”

The recipe is simple: 50 pounds of ground pork, six cans of Lake Louie Oktoberfest beer, six pounds of candy corn, and seasoning. The mixture is blended together and then made into sausages ready to grill.

NBC15 and Jenifer Street Market set up a tailgate grill outside the store one afternoon recently to gauge interest from the public. Overall, the response was positive.

NBC15's Phoebe Murray, meat manager Justin Strassman, and NBC15's Tim Elliott dish out free samples of the candy corn brat (Tim Elliott)

“Mmm, delicious!” said Jace. “Its got that caramel taste to it. It’s good,”

“Slightly sweet, mostly just brat, mostly its just straight up brat. Maybe a little crunch to it,” said a patron outside the store. “I have to admit though, I have already bought them. I’ve had them before because I am a sucker for a gimmick!”

Hwoever there were some customers who just weren’t on board with the idea of a sweet tasting brat.

“Brats, I love brats. But not candy corn brats,” said one man. “It does nothing for me!”

“It’s really sweet, oh my God,” said another customer. “I’m kind of on the fence. What I would do with it is get the outside really caramelized and roasted,”

The candy corn brat is available at the Jenifer Street Market meat counter for a limited time only!

