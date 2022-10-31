Children’s Wisconsin staff spread Halloween spirit through costume contest

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WMTV) - Doctors, nurses and clinical providers at Children’s Wisconsin celebrated Halloween with their patients by dressing up and holding a costume contest.

Staff dressed up as “Where’s Waldo?,” various emojis and the entire cast of Toy Story to help make Halloween fun for kids at the hospital.

“Halloween brings out the kid in all of us. You see the excitement in our patients, and it makes our team happy to make them smile,” said Carey Ehlert, NICU medical director and neonatologist at Children’s Wisconsin and associate professor of neonatology at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

For the first time since COVID-19, hospital staff held the costume contest in person. The winners will be chosen at the end of the week.

The hospital's festivities included a costume contest. (Children's Wisconsin)

(Children's Wisconsin)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.