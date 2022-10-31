DOJ names Dane Co. detective who shot and killed suspect in Oregon

Dane County Sheriff’s Detective Clint R. Seltzner
Dane County Sheriff’s Detective Clint R. Seltzner(Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI))
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials have identified the Dane County Sheriff’s Office detective who shot and killed a suspect in Oregon.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation stated that the fatal shooting occurred on Sunday, Oct. 23 as Dane County Sheriff’s Office Detective Clint Seltzner was searching for a weapons violation suspect, who was believed to be in the 5200 block of County Road CC in Oregon.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation said the detective fired his weapon around 3:15 p.m., striking 21-year-old Jose Jimenez. A firearm was found at the scene of the shooting.

DCI said lifesaving measures were performed, but Jimenez died at the scene. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jimenez on Friday and noted he died as a result of “firearm related injuries.”

DCI stated that Detective Seltzner has 20 years of experience in law enforcement. He has been placed on administrative leave, which is department policy.

DCI is leading the investigation and several local law enforcement agencies are assisting.

