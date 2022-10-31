Giannis Antetokounmpo named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

This is the 18th Player of the Week honor in Antetokounmpo’s career.
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after making a shot and being fouled during the...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after making a shot and being fouled during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 110-99. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played through October 24-30.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to a perfect 3-0 record last week, averaging 35.7 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 55.1 percent from the field.

Through five games this season, Antetokounmpo has led the Bucks to a 5-0 start and is averaging 34.4 points (2nd in NBA), 14 rebounds (2nd in NBA), 5.8 assists and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 60.4% from the field.

The Bucks face the Pistons on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a man is unconscious in a grain elevator.
Winnebago man dies at grain bin facility in Seward
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
The University of Wisconsin - Madison campus was vandalized overnight on the eve of a film...
UW campus vandalized prior to conservative commentator’s visit

Latest News

Hazelwood Central vs. Pattonville
High School Game of the Week: Hazelwood Central vs. Pattonville
Wisconsin outside hitter Sarah Franklin warming up before the Badgers match against Minnesota.
Sarah Franklin earns second Player of the Week honor
Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron...
Rodgers preaches patience after Packers’ skid grow to 4
Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron...
Packers beat by Bills in Sunday night standoff