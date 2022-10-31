Giannis Antetokounmpo named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played through October 24-30.

A lot of points were scored this past week.



Congrats to @Giannis_An34 on earning Eastern Conference Player of the Week!! pic.twitter.com/u1FXxwd5Gc — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 31, 2022

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to a perfect 3-0 record last week, averaging 35.7 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 55.1 percent from the field.

Through five games this season, Antetokounmpo has led the Bucks to a 5-0 start and is averaging 34.4 points (2nd in NBA), 14 rebounds (2nd in NBA), 5.8 assists and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 60.4% from the field.

The Bucks face the Pistons on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.