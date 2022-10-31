Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says

Authorities said the homeowner warned the man she had a gun and called the police, but he kept...
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – A mother hiding with her children in a bedroom shot a man accused of breaking into her home Tuesday, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman told responding deputies the man had broken into the house through the garage and was trying to get into the bedroom where she and her children had locked themselves.

Authorities said the homeowner warned the man she had a gun and called the police, but he kept trying to get into the bedroom.

According to deputies, the woman shot once through the door and hit the man in the arm.

The sheriff’s office said the man, identified as 36-year-old Carlos Garcia, ran from the home and was found about 100 yards away in an open field.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment before being charged with burglary of habitation with intent.

