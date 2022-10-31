The Morning Show, Where are You?

NBC15′s The Morning Show had a mystery to solve this Halloween.
By Nick Viviani and Erin Sullivan
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CRYSTAL COVE (WMTV) - NBC15′s The Morning Show transformed into the cast of Scooby Doo this Halloween.

Tim Elliott teased his hair and led the mystery gang as Fred, Erin Sullivan rocked an orange wig to become Daphne, Gabriella Rusk donned a magnifying glass as Velma, and Charlie Shortino pulled an old t-shirt out of his closet to transform into Shaggy.

To play the roles of Scooby and Scrappy-Doo, they recruited the help of Korinne Pollison from the Dane County Humane Society to bring in an adoptable pup.

