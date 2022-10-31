Packers beat by Bills in Sunday night standoff

Final Score 27-17
Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron...
Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)(Adrian Kraus | AP)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:21 AM CDT
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) / NBC15 Sports - Stefon Diggs ran his mouth before running past Green Bay’s secondary as he led the Buffalo Bills to a 27-17 win over the Packers, who are off to their worst start eight games into a season under Aaron Rodgers.

Diggs began by exchanging words before and after pregame warmups in the tunnel with Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander. He then burned Green Bay with six catches for 108 yards and a 26-yard touchdown.

The AFC-leading Bills never trailed in winning their fourth straight and matching their best start to a season since 1993 at 6-1. The three-time defending NFC North champion Packers dropped to 3-5.

