PHOTOS: MPD officers dress as superheroes to greet pediatric hospital patients

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers brought smiles to patients at American Family Children’s Hospital in a super way Monday.

Officers dressed up as superheroes- including Black Panther, Superwoman and Spiderman- while visiting the hospital and dropped off donations.

UW Health said the officers are members of the department’s Community Outreach and Resource Education team. They were able to give gifts to patients outside the hospital, as well as to child life staff to share with children who cannot come out to see the real-life superheroes.

UW Health Kids staff added that they bring goodie bags of stickers, games and toys to children who are unable to trick-or-treat while at the hospital.

