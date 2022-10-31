Sarah Franklin earns second Player of the Week honor

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the second time in just two weeks, Wisconsin volleyball player Sarah Franklin has been named Big Ten Player of the Week. Franklin shares the honor with Northwestern senior, Temi Thomas-Ailara.

Th 6′4″ outside hitter led the Badgers to a victory over No. 1 Nebraska last Wednesday when she registered a match-high 21 kills and six digs. The sweep of Nebraska was the Badgers’ third consecutive win against a No. 1 team and the first in school history in the regular season.

Franklin also led the team with 18 kills and three blocks on Saturday when the Badgers beat No. 9 Minnesota in four sets.

This season the sophomore outside hitter leads the Badgers with 3.73 kills per set, which ranks fifth in the Big Ten.

Franklin was also named Big Ten Player of the Week on October 17.

The No. 3 Badgers continue the second half of Big Ten play with a match at Illinois on Thursday at 7 p.m. and then will host Indiana on Sunday at 1p.m. at the Field House.

