Suspect accused of stabbing, running over teen posts bond

Dylan Lenz, 17, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Dylan Lenz, 17, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.(Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The teenage suspect accused of stabbing and running over a 17-year-old girl with his car in Beaver Dam has posted a cash bond, court records indicate Monday.

Dylan Lenz, 17, is accused of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the incident that happened earlier this month.

Lenz had his initial appearance on Oct. 17 in Dodge County court, where his cash bond was set at $150,000. Conditions set if the Fall River teen posted bond include that he cannot have any communication, indirect or direct, with the victim or the victim’s family. He also was ordered to stay at his home, other than for school, court hearings, work and health care appointments.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 17 for a preliminary hearing.

The Beaver Dam Police Department said the hit-and-run happened on Oct. 15 in the 100 block of Frances Ln. The unnamed victim was taken to a nearby hospital, then airlifted to another hospital where the teen was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Speaking to a Beaver Dam Police Department detective, a criminal complaint recounts Lenz deciding to attack the victim with a box cutter and why, after letting her go, he chose to hit her multiple times with his car. The detective included a quote indicating Lenz knew well ahead of time what he planned to do.

