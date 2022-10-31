Town of Madison merges with City of Madison and Fitchburg

TOWN OF MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -At 11:59 p.m. October 30, the Town of Madison officially dissolved after a near 200 year-long existence.

The dissolution of the Town of Madison merges the remaining 1.5 square miles of land with neighboring City of Madison, and City of Fitchburg.

The decision, now twenty years in the works, was put into place to end border disputes that had been taking places between the three municipalities. In 2003 an agreement was signed that would officially dissolve the Town of Madison on Oct. 31, 2022. The agreement is called the “final attachment.”

A map created by the city outlining which parcels of land are joining either Madison or Fitchburg. (City of Madison)

This final attachment brings many changes in services for residents, service providers, businesses, and property owners. To find your property and new city services, see here.

Since 2020, the City of Madison has been providing fire, EMS and building inspection services for the town. Starting Monday, services will be provided to residents through their corresponding (new) city departments.

More than 100 (former) Town of Madison residents have a new address. Fitchburg Monday welcomes roughly 1,400 residents from the town, whereas Madison will be taking on about 5,000 new residents.

The Town of Madison’s town hall was originally assigned to be absorbed by Fitchburg, but in the last stage of negotiations now calls the City of Madison home. To identify where any address in the town will be beginning Monday, see here.

The Town’s former police chief as well as an urban planner with the City of Madison, join The Morning Show Monday to highlight the impact the change brings for residents living in the town.

