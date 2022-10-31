A treat of a Halloween forecast

Late-season warmth this week
Partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-60s today.
Partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-60s today.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Quiet and mild Halloween
  • Low 70s by midweek
  • Late week showers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All treats and no trick for the Halloween forecast this year! Clouds this morning will continue to clear for mainly sunny skies by the afternoon. High temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average in the mid-60s, with light northwesterly winds.

If you’re trick or treating this evening, you’ll want a layer or two but you won’t need the winter jacket. Temperatures will be falling from the upper 50s at 6 pm to the upper 40s by 9 pm. Skies will remain dry and clear overnight with low temperatures bottoming out in the lower 40s and upper 30s.

Our warming trend continues through the week: highs will likely be in the low 70s on Wednesday, possibly on Thursday as well.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

Our next system will move in on Friday, removing most of that warmth. An approaching cold front will bring scattered showers on Friday and Saturday, possibly lingering into Sunday. Cooler temperatures will follow, though highs in the mid and upper 50s will still be warmer than average for early November.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a man is unconscious in a grain elevator.
Winnebago man dies at grain bin facility in Seward
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
The University of Wisconsin - Madison campus was vandalized overnight on the eve of a film...
UW campus vandalized prior to conservative commentator’s visit

Latest News

Evening Forecast
Mild Halloween Ahead
Warmer temperatures building into the region late this week.
Another shot at the 70s??
September-like weekend
September-like weekend
Mild temperatures for Halloween activities this weekend.
September-like weekend