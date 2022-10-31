A treat of a Halloween forecast

Key Takeaways

Quiet and mild Halloween

Low 70s by midweek

Late week showers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All treats and no trick for the Halloween forecast this year! Clouds this morning will continue to clear for mainly sunny skies by the afternoon. High temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average in the mid-60s, with light northwesterly winds.

If you’re trick or treating this evening, you’ll want a layer or two but you won’t need the winter jacket. Temperatures will be falling from the upper 50s at 6 pm to the upper 40s by 9 pm. Skies will remain dry and clear overnight with low temperatures bottoming out in the lower 40s and upper 30s.

Our warming trend continues through the week: highs will likely be in the low 70s on Wednesday, possibly on Thursday as well.

Our next system will move in on Friday, removing most of that warmth. An approaching cold front will bring scattered showers on Friday and Saturday, possibly lingering into Sunday. Cooler temperatures will follow, though highs in the mid and upper 50s will still be warmer than average for early November.

