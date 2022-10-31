Wisconsin DNR and Get Kids Outside hosts outdoor fall activities for youth

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local youth took to the outdoors to participate in activities amidst the fall foliage this Saturday.

Get Kids Outside partnered with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to offer educational activities for kids at Indian County Park this Halloween weekend.

The DNR helped kids cast fishing lines and learn the names of mammals.

