Wisconsin DOC makes home visits for Halloween

“This is a good opportunity to get out into the community and assist local law enforcement,” said DOC probation and parole agent Miles Jobke.

Jobke and Paige Zimmermann went around to homes in the Fort Atkinson area Sunday, ensuring no rules were broken as families traverse neighborhoods for candy. It is the practice now carried out annually for the past 15 years, in addition to the other random home visits DOC agents conduct for registered sex offenders.

“This isn’t the first time that our clientele have seen us out at their place,” said Jobke. We are reviewing a contract with them months in advance, so they are well aware of the rules and regulations today.”

Director of Sex Offender Programs Grace Knutson says DOC works with local law enforcement on thousands of home visits, averaging 2,100 to 2,600 in the past decade. Knutson says violations are found on less than 10% of home visits.

She attributes the low number to the months of work leading up to Halloween with law enforcement and the people they visit, along with their families and neighbors.

“We’re having conversations with our families and our neighbors to say make sure you’re practicing safety tips as it relates to trick or treating times,” said Knuston.

The rules include no decorations at the house or outside lights on during trick-or-treat hours in the area. The registered sex offender is also required to stay home throughout the event and an hour before and after the event.

For more details on the rules or a way to contact officials at Wisconsin DOC, go to the department’s website.

