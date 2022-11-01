Badger Bash

Badger Bash 2022
Badger Bash 2022(WMTV-TV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton shooting
4 injured in Clinton shooting
A suspected masked intruder was shot after a break-in early Friday morning, the Madison Police...
MPD: Suspected masked intruder dies after being shot at Madison apartment
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Jakyra Peeples, 22, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Laron Bynum on July 22,...
2nd suspect arrested in Madison homicide
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

Latest News

The CDC and FDA are expected to approve a new COVID booster shot that will be available in the...
PHMDC waiting for state health officials’ approval for COVID-19 booster targeting variant strains
UW Health East Madison Hospital
UW Health nurses to warn their strike is coming
Parker High School welcomes freshman for orientation ahead of the district's first day on Friday.
Freshman arrive at Parker High ahead of Janesville’s first day of school
Rescue teams respond to reports of a person floating in Lake Mendota, on Aug. 19, 2022.
Madison man who drowned in Lake Mendota identified