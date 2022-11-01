City of Madison says add your pumpkins to your leaf piles for collection

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With spooky season ending, the City of Madison is encouraging residents to toss their pumpkins into their leaf piles for collection.

Once you’re finished jumping in the leaves, the City Streets Division said pumpkins and other compostable decorations like corn stalks and hay can be added to leaf and yard waste piles.

You can use the Streets Division’s yard waste website to learn when it best to set your piles out for pickup. On this page you will need to enter your address for the website to tell you the exact dates when your yard waste can be collected.

City of Madison residents receive three curbside collections in the fall, so check the website to ensure you don’t miss your collection dates.

In addition to curbside collection, residents can also bring pumpkins and other yard waste to one of the city’s drop-off sites. Hours and locations for drop-off sites are different this year than in the past.

Pumpkins and other yard waste are also a great source of nitrogen to add to an at-home compost bin. You can learn more on the Streets Division’s website on how to start home composting.

The UW-Madison Extension Dane County will also be offering a free online composting class. If you’re interested in attending this class, sign up on their website.

Before you put pumpkins out for collection, drop them off or compost them, make sure you remove any non-compostable items like wire, tea candles or electric lights.

