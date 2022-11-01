Fall finale episode of La Brea airs tonight

The NBC show follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles, pulling viewers into a mysterious and pre-historic land.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday night is the fall finale episode of La Brea season two.

This season there’s a storyline involving even more time travel.

NBC15 chatted with the cast members who play characters who get caught in a portal to 1988.

“I will say relationships between characters that have been built up since the beginning of the series will develop in some big and new ways,” Jack Martin, who plays “Josh” on La Brea, said.

You can catch the mid-season finale of La Brea tonight at 8 p.m. on NBC15 or get caught up on episodes streaming on Peacock.

