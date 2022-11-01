Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rubio open largest polling leads a week away from Election Day

Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rubio open largest polling leads a week away from Election Day
Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rubio open largest polling leads a week away from Election Day(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A week away from Election Day and Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) are both showing the strongest polling advantages in their respective races.

According to RealClearPolitics’ polling averages, Gov. DeSantis is showing a 12 points lead over former governor and congressman Charlie Crist. Sen. Rubio is holding an eight point advantage over Congresswoman Val Demings (D-Fla.)

2006 was the last time a Florida gubernatorial race was won by more than two points, and 2002 was the last time a winning margin exceeded double digits. According to polling averages, Gov. DeSantis appears to be primed to surpass both marks.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a man is unconscious in a grain elevator.
Winnebago man dies at grain bin facility in Seward
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
The Lancaster School District is investigating one of its teachers in response to a Facebook...
Former Lancaster High School student levels accusations against teacher

Latest News

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ron Johnson, right, and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate...
Johnson, Barnes go on attack in US Senate race in Wisconsin
Bill Galston, Brookings Institute
Political experts skeptical that political parties can gain votes from each other’s base in the midterms
Evers, Michels Monday on the campaign trail
Evers, Michels tour the state in last leg of campaign
Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director of the City of Milwaukee Election Commission, teaches a...
Poll workers train for conflict: ‘A little nervous? I am.’
Eric Toney
Toney walks back cross-jurisdictional abortion prosecution