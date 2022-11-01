Human remains investigation continues in Florence County

Investigators will not say where a hunter discovered human skeletal remains in Florence County Friday. They are only describing it as a rural wooded area.
Outside of Florence County Sheriff's Office
Outside of Florence County Sheriff's Office(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - The investigation to identify the human remains found in Florence County continues. The Wisconsin Attorney General’s office is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Investigators will not say where a hunter discovered human skeletal remains in Florence County Friday. They are only describing it as a rural wooded area. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said the investigation is ongoing.

“We are in the process of trying to identify whether there is anybody whose remains these are,” Kaul said.

Kaul said investigators were able to determine the remains are from an adult woman. They used forensic dentistry and examined the victim’s bones. He said the approximate age of the woman and how long her body was in the woods are not available right now.

“There is a limited amount of information we can provide at this time,” Kaul explained. “I will emphasize that the investigation remains ongoing. The further along this goes, the more information I expect we will be able to provide.”

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) said at this time there is no indication the remains match any known missing persons from the greater Florence County area.

One of those well-known missing people is Nancy Renkas. Renkas was last seen in Iron Mountain on July 18, 2016. Earlier this summer, the case was declared a no-body homicide. The Wisconsin DOJ said preliminary results do not support the suspicion that the remains are Renkas’.

Kaul says anyone with information is asked to call the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) tip line at (888) 317-2426.

The DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, the Florence County Coroner’s Office and several other law enforcement agencies and medical professionals.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

An 82-year-old priest from Princeton gearing up for 86th marathon
Madison's hosted a Día de los Muertos celebration
A restaurant in Madison honors their loved ones for Día de los Muertos
