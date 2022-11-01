Inmate death reported at federal corrections facility in Marquette Co.

OXFORD, Wis. (WMTV) - Federal officials reported the death of an inmate Tuesday at a Marquette County corrections institution.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons stated that the inmate, 30-year-old Dana Lee Cobenais, was found unresponsive around 5 a.m. at the Federal Correctional Institution Oxford.

Staff immediately attempted life-saving measures and called emergency medical services to help, the agency detailed. EMS personnel later pronounced Cobenais dead.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons noted that no other staff or inmates were injured and the public was not in danger.

The agency did not state a cause of death in its release.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons noted that Cobenais was sentenced in the District of Minnesota on Aug. 10, 2016, to 20 years in prison for aggravated sexual abuse of a woman on the Red Lake Reservation in northwestern Minnesota. He has been in custody at the Oxford facility since Sept. 12.

The FBI has been notified, the agency added.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.