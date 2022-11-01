Jordy Nelson, Josh Sitton headed to Packers Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - Jordy Nelson and Josh Sitton were drafted together and will be going into the Packers Hall of Fame together. On Tuesday, the organization that runs the tribute to the team’s greatest players revealed the pair of 2008 draft picks will be enshrined next year.

Their names will join the ranks of Packers legends like Bart Starr and Ray Nitschke as well as this year’s inductees, Tim Harris and Greg Jennings, during a banquet scheduled in August 2023, the statement announcing their selection indicated.

A second-round pick from Kansas State University, Jordy Nelson became one of the Packers’ all-time leading receivers – and key go-to guys in crunch time – over the course of nine seasons with the team. As one of Aaron Rodgers favorite targets over that time, A Pro Bowl player in 2014, he ranks in the top five in Packers’ history for receptions (550), touchdown receptions (69), and games in which he rang up more than 100 receiving yards (25). He also slots in sixth all-time in receiving yards (7,848), the Hall of Fame points out.

Sitton, who was drafted in the fourth round, helped anchor the offensive line during some of the Packers most successful seasons, including the march to Green Bay’s Super Bowl XIV win. That championship came in the midst of a run from 2009-15 in which the University of Central Florida alum started 110 games, more than any other Packers lineman, according to the Hall of Fame’s statement. The organization also points out during the three-time Pro Bowler’s years with the team, the Packers ranked in the top ten in points seven times and top ten in yards six times.

The non-profit organization that manages the Hall of Fame, which is independent from the team, states the banquet celebrating their induction will be held in the Lambeau Field Atrium on August 31, 2023.

