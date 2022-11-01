Lake Delton family pet dies after fire destroys home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lake Delton Police Department reports that a family’s pet has died after a fire fully engulfed their home Saturday night.

In an update Monday, Lake Delton PD stated that no one else was hurt during the fire. The home is expected to be a total loss after the fire, police noted.

Authorities arrived at the home after 9 p.m. Saturday, on the 900 block of Parkway Drive, for the fire. Police noted that all of the occupants were out of the building and accounted for before officials arrived.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Delton Fire Department, Dells-Delton Ambulance Service and Lake Delton PD were all called to the scene initially. The Delton Fire Department requested a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System response, which puts in a request for other area agencies to assist at the scene. Firefighters from Kilbourn, Baraboo, Lyndon Station and Reedsburg all assisted, as well as Baraboo Ambulance Service, Alliant Energy and the Salvation Army.

