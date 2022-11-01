Masked man kills woman in ‘targeted’ hit at Florida home

A woman who was in bed with her two young children was fatally shot during a home invasion that...
A woman who was in bed with her two young children was fatally shot during a home invasion that a Florida sheriff described as a “targeted” hit.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — A woman who was in bed with her two young children was fatally shot early Tuesday during a home invasion that a Florida sheriff described as “targeted” hit.

A man knocked on a door in New Port Richey, which is north of Tampa, sometime after 12:30 a.m., Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said during a news conference.

The knock awakened a woman who was sleeping on the couch in a front room, the sheriff said. As she got up, a masked man kicked the door in and pointed a gun at her, Nocco said.

The man continued on to a bedroom and flipped the light switch, Nocco said.

“The light comes on, she sees the suspect walk into the door,” he said. “She sits up. As she sits up she says, ‘Don’t shoot me.’ The suspect then fires one round at her. She falls off the bed. He fires another round directly at her striking her.”

The children, under the age of 12, were not injured in the shooting, he said.

The shooter fled the scene and investigators were searching for him.

Nocco said he didn’t yet know whether the shooting was domestic-related, but anyone involved in a relationship with the woman will be questioned, he said.

“Clearly this person was targeted,” Nocco said.

He said that mental health counselors are working with the two children and the woman.

“For these young kids, I can imagine they were out last night trick-or-treating and I can imagine they went to bed a little later, like all the kids did last night,” Nocco said. “But to be woken up, to have a suspect walk in turn that light on and shoot the person who was in the bed with them, that’s horrific. That’s the only word I can think of.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a man is unconscious in a grain elevator.
Winnebago man dies at grain bin facility in Seward
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
The Lancaster School District is investigating one of its teachers in response to a Facebook...
Former Lancaster High School student levels accusations against teacher
Natural Path Sanctuary burial grounds in rural Verona.
Green burials gain interest in Dane Co., reviving thousands of years of human tradition

Latest News

From left, TakeOff, Quavo and Offset of the band Migos perform during the 2021 Global Citizen...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
A shooting at a large Halloween party home near South 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue left one...
One dead, at least 5 injured in Halloween house party shooting, police say
The search for a missing 2-year-old who was last seen in Pasadena has moved to a landfill on...
Landfill searched for missing 2-year-old girl
Soup's On! returning for a third season, supporting Dane County restaurants
Soup's On! returning for a third season, supporting Dane County restaurants
Soup's On! supporting Dane County restaurants returns for 3rd season
Soup's On! supporting Dane County restaurants returns for 3rd season