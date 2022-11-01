MFD: Garage fire on east side traced to cardboard box set on top of hot grill

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department said a garage fire on the east side was traced to a cardboard box set on top of a hot grill.

The fire department responded to the fire in the area of Fair Oaks Avenue and Gannon Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Friday after smoke was seen coming from the garage.

MFD said the homeowner was able to flag down firefighters after calling 911 and direct them toward the smoke.

When crews saw smoke coming from the eaves of a detached garage, they opened a side door to find dark smoke inside. Crews worked their way inside to find the source of the fire near the garage door, MFD said.

After the fire was extinguished, additional materials were found smoldering in the garage attic. Crews continued to overhaul and made sure the last remains of the fire were extinguished.

The homeowner told fire crews that he had used his grill earlier in the afternoon. He said he later placed the grill in the garage and put a box on top of it, believing the grill was turned off and cool.

MFD said no one was injured in the fire.

