Middleton PD arrest man suspected of burglary at Scooter’s Coffee

Scooter's Coffee in Middleton
Scooter's Coffee in Middleton(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man suspected of breaking into a Middleton coffee shop was arrested last week, police said Monday.

The Middleton Police Department stated that police were called just before 2:50 a.m. on Oct. 27 to the Scooter’s Coffee on the 6400 block of University Avenue.

An officer reported seeing a man climbing out of the store’s drive-thru window before running away. Police found the 36-year-old Middleton man shortly later near the coffee shop and took him into custody.

Middleton PD said the man had cuts on his hands and noted that property from the business was found near the suspect. Police reported several broken windows at the coffee shop and property damage.

Adam LaBorde, co-owner of Scooter’s Coffee on University Avenue, detailed that the store’s windows were smashed, coffee syrup was found thrown all over the floor and the store’s sales system was destroyed.

Police added that the suspect was taken to the Dane County jail and faces charges of burglary, damage to property, resisting/obstructing an officer and theft.

