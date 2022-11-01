MPD: Neighbor strikes domestic assault victim with hammer multiple times

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A domestic assault Monday night led to the victim being attacked a second time by a downstairs neighbor using a hammer, the Madison Police Department reported.

According to MPD’s incident log, the victim was first being pushed around the Madison apartment multiple times, including being into shoved into a wall, by the individual’s live-in domestic partner. While that was happening, the person living in an apartment below them came upstairs to intervene.

In the second confrontation, the neighbor struck the person who had been pushed with a hammer multiple times, MPD alleged. The victim was later taken to the hospital for the injuries sustained.

Officers responded to the scene, in the 2000 block of E. Washington Ave., shortly after 8 p.m. and both alleged attackers were arrested. The domestic partner was booked for Domestic Disorderly Conduct, Obstructing, and a parole violation.

The neighbor who wielded the hammer, meanwhile, faces counts of 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, and disorderly conduct while armed.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a man is unconscious in a grain elevator.
Winnebago man dies at grain bin facility in Seward
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
The Lancaster School District is investigating one of its teachers in response to a Facebook...
Former Lancaster High School student levels accusations against teacher

Latest News

Soup's On! returning for a third season, supporting Dane County restaurants
Soup's On! returning for a third season, supporting Dane County restaurants
Soup's On! supporting Dane County restaurants returns for 3rd season
Soup's On! supporting Dane County restaurants returns for 3rd season
The crazy concoction stirred up a lot of controversy when it debuted last fall in Madison.
Candy corn brats: delicious or disgusting?
The Madison Metropolitan School District held a school board meeting Monday to finalize the...
MMSD custodians will go without wage increase under approved budget