MPD: Neighbor strikes domestic assault victim with hammer multiple times

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A domestic assault Monday night led to the victim being attacked a second time by a downstairs neighbor using a hammer, the Madison Police Department reported.

According to MPD’s incident log, the victim was first being pushed around the Madison apartment multiple times, including being into shoved into a wall, by the individual’s live-in domestic partner. While that was happening, the person living in an apartment below them came upstairs to intervene.

In the second confrontation, the neighbor struck the person who had been pushed with a hammer multiple times, MPD alleged. The victim was later taken to the hospital for the injuries sustained.

Officers responded to the scene, in the 2000 block of E. Washington Ave., shortly after 8 p.m. and both alleged attackers were arrested. The domestic partner was booked for Domestic Disorderly Conduct, Obstructing, and a parole violation.

The neighbor who wielded the hammer, meanwhile, faces counts of 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, and disorderly conduct while armed.

