Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Jefferson Co. highway

TOWN OF COLD SPRING, Wis. (WMTV) - A Whitewater woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross a Jefferson Co. highway late Saturday night, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

At the time she was struck, the woman, who was identified as Maricela del Carmen Rivas Rivas, was crossing Co. Hwy. N, near the Co. Hwy. U intersection, in the Town of Cold Springs, according to the statement from the Sheriff’s Office. She was rushed to a local hospital with critical injuries.

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office learned the 30-year-old woman had died.

The statement did not indicate that any of the other pedestrians were injured.

The driver involved, who was not hurt, stayed on the scene until authorities arrived, the Sheriff’s Office noted. Its investigation into what happened remains ongoing.

