Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Jefferson Co. highway

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF COLD SPRING, Wis. (WMTV) - A Whitewater woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross a Jefferson Co. highway late Saturday night, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

At the time she was struck, the woman, who was identified as Maricela del Carmen Rivas Rivas, was crossing Co. Hwy. N, near the Co. Hwy. U intersection, in the Town of Cold Springs, according to the statement from the Sheriff’s Office. She was rushed to a local hospital with critical injuries.

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office learned the 30-year-old woman had died.

The statement did not indicate that any of the other pedestrians were injured.

The driver involved, who was not hurt, stayed on the scene until authorities arrived, the Sheriff’s Office noted. Its investigation into what happened remains ongoing.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a man is unconscious in a grain elevator.
Winnebago man dies at grain bin facility in Seward
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
The Lancaster School District is investigating one of its teachers in response to a Facebook...
Former Lancaster High School student levels accusations against teacher

Latest News

Town of Madison absorbed into neighboring Madison and Fitchburg
Town of Madison absorbed into neighboring Madison and Fitchburg
Jordy Nelson and Josh Sitton
Jordy Nelson, Josh Sitton headed to Packers Hall of Fame
MPD: Neighbor strikes domestic assault victim with hammer multiple times
Soup's On! returning for a third season, supporting Dane County restaurants
Soup's On! returning for a third season, supporting Dane County restaurants