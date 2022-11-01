Police respond to report of officers shot in Newark, NJ

Video taken from news helicopters showed police officers in tactical gear staging on streets in...
Video taken from news helicopters showed police officers in tactical gear staging on streets in the neighborhood and searching at least one rooftop.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Police in Newark, New Jersey, were responding to a report of officers shot Tuesday in a residential neighborhood about a mile west of the city’s airport.

Details on the number of officers injured or the extent of their injuries weren’t immediately available.

Video taken from news helicopters showed police officers in tactical gear staging on streets in the neighborhood and searching at least one rooftop.

Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement that he was monitoring “an unfolding situation in Newark,” but didn’t immediately share details.

“I am in touch with local authorities and the state is providing resources as requested. We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a man is unconscious in a grain elevator.
Winnebago man dies at grain bin facility in Seward
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
A red swamp crayfish
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
The Lancaster School District is investigating one of its teachers in response to a Facebook...
Former Lancaster High School student levels accusations against teacher

Latest News

RSV pediatric hospitalizations are on the rise across the country.
Strong RSV vaccine data lifts hopes after years of futility
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
Jail prison generic
Inmate death reported at federal corrections facility in Marquette Co.
Overdraft fees getting less expensive, but still used by the majority of banks
A Houston driver says his car was destroyed In a road rage attack after a minor crash.
Driver has car ripped apart, rammed in road rage incident: ‘He was going crazy’